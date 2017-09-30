ValuEngine Lowers Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NTZ) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE NTZ) opened at 2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $117.14 million. Natuzzi, S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter. Natuzzi, S.p.A. had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts predict that Natuzzi, S.p.A. will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi, S.p.A. stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Natuzzi, S.p.A. worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (Natuzzi) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a collection of couches, armchairs, home furniture and home accessories. The Company operates in two segments: Natuzzi brand and Softaly/Private label.

