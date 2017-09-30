Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) opened at 12.05 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 39,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $470,385.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,343.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 747,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 247,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

