Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) opened at 228.12 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $151.60 and a one year high of $232.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.053 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.25.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

