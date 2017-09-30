USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut USA Compression Partners, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners, from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners, in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on USA Compression Partners, in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of USA Compression Partners, (NYSE USAC) opened at 16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 506.67 and a beta of 1.17. USA Compression Partners, has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

USA Compression Partners, (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. USA Compression Partners, had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. USA Compression Partners,’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners, will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners, by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners, during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners, by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners, Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

