URU Metals Ltd (URU) Given Corporate Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on URU. Beaufort Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of URU Metals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a corporate rating on shares of URU Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

URU Metals (URU) traded down 6.12% on Friday, reaching GBX 1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,063,987 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.78 million. URU Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.28 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Corporate office. The Exploration segments include obtaining licenses and exploring these license areas. The Company’s projects include Zebediela Nickel Project, The Narke Oil-Uranium Project and Nueltin Lake Gold-Uranium Project.

