Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 20th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) opened at 21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Urstadt Biddle Properties announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

