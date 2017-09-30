Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $25.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.48 million and the lowest is $25.30 million. Upland Software reported sales of $19.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $25.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.99 million to $95.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $106.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.31 million to $109.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software Inc. alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.38 Million” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/upland-software-inc-upld-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-25-38-million.html.

Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ UPLD) opened at 21.16 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $435.87 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

In related news, major shareholder Systems Corp Wave sold 91,280 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $2,242,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Upland Software by 784.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.