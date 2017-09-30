Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.28

Media coverage about Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8587437612789 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) opened at 32.00 on Friday. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania alerts:

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

UVSP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.28” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/univest-corporation-of-pennsylvania-uvsp-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-28.html.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.