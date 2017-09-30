Universal Health Services (UHS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Health Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 46.2505219493904 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Universal Health Services (NYSE UHS) opened at 110.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $129.74.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post $7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

