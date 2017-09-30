United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $833.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 833 ($11.20) and last traded at GBX 845 ($11.36), with a volume of 2,357,681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840.50 ($11.30).

Several brokerages have issued reports on UU. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 930 ($12.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group PLC to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.78) to GBX 1,050 ($14.12) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie lowered their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,040 ($13.99) to GBX 963 ($12.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 905 ($12.17) to GBX 890 ($11.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 960 ($12.91) to GBX 1,010 ($13.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 968.30 ($13.02).

Get United Utilities Group PLC alerts:

The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.83 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 952.79.

In related news, insider Steven Fraser sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £62,183.83 ($83,625.38).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/united-utilities-group-plc-uu-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-833-00.html.

United Utilities Group PLC Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.