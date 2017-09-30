United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service (UPS) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,796 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $120.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

