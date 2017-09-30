United Continental Holdings Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (UAL)

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,887 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 4,271 put options.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,818.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get United Continental Holdings Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 2,073.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 18,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE UAL) opened at 60.88 on Friday. United Continental Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.44. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings will post $6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/united-continental-holdings-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-ual.html.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.