United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News headlines about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Community Financial Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.9253383110333 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get United Community Financial Corp. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of United Community Financial Corp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $10.00 target price on United Community Financial Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) traded down 1.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,703 shares. United Community Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.56.

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. United Community Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Financial Corp. news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $531,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 22,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $203,679.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,843.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,108 shares of company stock worth $745,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.01” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/united-community-financial-corp-ucfc-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-01.html.

About United Community Financial Corp.

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.