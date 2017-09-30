Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stake Maintained by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. held its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific Corporation news, EVP Cameron A. Scott sold 17,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,894,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) remained flat at $115.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,197 shares. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $116.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

