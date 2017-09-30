Unilever NV (UN) and Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Head to Head Comparison

Unilever NV (NYSE: UN) and Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Unilever NV shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Herbalife LTD. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unilever NV and Herbalife LTD.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever NV $65.08 billion 2.55 $11.63 billion N/A N/A Herbalife LTD. $4.42 billion 1.38 $727.70 million $4.76 14.25

Unilever NV has higher revenue and earnings than Herbalife LTD..

Risk & Volatility

Unilever NV has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife LTD. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unilever NV pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Herbalife LTD. does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Unilever NV and Herbalife LTD.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever NV N/A N/A N/A Herbalife LTD. 9.28% 216.82% 14.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unilever NV and Herbalife LTD., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unilever NV 1 2 3 0 2.33 Herbalife LTD. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Herbalife LTD. has a consensus price target of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Herbalife LTD.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Herbalife LTD. is more favorable than Unilever NV.

Summary

Herbalife LTD. beats Unilever NV on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unilever NV

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages. The Company’s geographical segments include Asia/AMET/RUB, The Americas and Europe. Its brands include Axe, Dirt is Good (Omo), Dove, Family Goodness (Rama), Heartbrand (Wall’s), Hellmann’s, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rexona, Sunsilk and Surf. The Company operates in more than 100 countries, selling its products in more than 190 countries. The Company operates approximately 310 factories in over 70 countries.

About Herbalife LTD.

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China. The Company categorizes its products into five groups: weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports and fitness, outer nutrition, and literature, promotional and other. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed and sold approximately 140 products encompassing over 4,700 stock keeping units (SKUs) globally. Its product categories include meal replacement; protein shakes; drink mixes; dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals and other natural ingredients; facial skin care; body care; hair care products; sales tools, and educational materials.

