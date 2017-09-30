UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 240,000 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,531,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.32% of Oshkosh Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh Corporation alerts:

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 442,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.51. Oshkosh Corporation had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh Corporation from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corporation from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $527,481.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,222.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph H. Kimmitt sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,744,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,466. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 240,000 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/ubs-oconnor-llc-purchases-shares-of-240000-oshkosh-corporation-osk.html.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.