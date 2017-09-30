UBS Oconnor LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE THC) traded up 3.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,076 shares. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The firm’s market cap is $1.66 billion.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Tenet Healthcare Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 204.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

