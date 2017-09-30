UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,130,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.49% of Pure Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 641.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,248 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $131,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 40,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 225,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,634. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 984,742 shares of the company traded hands. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38 billion.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

