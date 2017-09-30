U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Silica Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on U.S. Silica Holdings from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank set a $63.00 target price on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Silica Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Get U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE SLCA) opened at 31.07 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.54 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.43 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-rating-reiterated-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,077,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,643,000 after purchasing an additional 397,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 467.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in the second quarter valued at $22,977,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 178.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 616,051 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.