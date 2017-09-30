Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tuniu Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.4185574974613 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tuniu Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) opened at 7.82 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $729.90 million. Tuniu Corporation has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Tuniu Corporation had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.06) EPS. Tuniu Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuniu Corporation will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels.

