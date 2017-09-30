Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.27 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264,255 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,230.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,025,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,072,000 after buying an additional 20,394,426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,726,000 after buying an additional 1,297,225 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $106,333,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $85,400,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,238,000 after buying an additional 983,896 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) traded up 0.05% on Friday, reaching $93.39. 1,076,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Jabbour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $9,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,109,156.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 18,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,655,691.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,549 shares of company stock valued at $47,224,679. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

