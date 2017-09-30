Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.19 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,323 shares. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post $12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.41.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

