Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Downgraded by J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago N.V. ADS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) traded down 0.73% on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 668,622 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trivago N.V. ADS will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 87.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter worth $161,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth $190,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

