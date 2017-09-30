Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Triumph Group worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $781.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.26 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

