TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) Stake Maintained by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. held its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital Holdings were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth about $278,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings by 1.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 58,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings by 47.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ TSC) opened at 22.90 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.30.

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. TriState Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. ValuEngine raised TriState Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded TriState Capital Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TriState Capital Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TriState Capital Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In related news, insider Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,947.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,514.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Fetterolf bought 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,602.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,838.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

