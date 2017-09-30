TripAdvisor’s (TRIP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company raised shares of TripAdvisor from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.72.

Shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ TRIP) opened at 40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.37. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The travel company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 12,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $502,658.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,861 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

