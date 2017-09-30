Trinseo (TSE) versus Cabot Corporation (CBT) Critical Survey

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trinseo S.A. alerts:

This table compares Trinseo and Cabot Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $4.10 billion 0.72 $477.25 million $7.08 9.48 Cabot Corporation $2.61 billion 1.33 $488.00 million $3.57 15.63

Cabot Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Trinseo. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cabot Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trinseo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cabot Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Cabot Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 7.88% 67.05% 13.27% Cabot Corporation 8.61% 16.03% 7.24%

Risk & Volatility

Trinseo has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Corporation has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trinseo and Cabot Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cabot Corporation 0 2 4 0 2.67

Trinseo currently has a consensus price target of $74.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Cabot Corporation has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Trinseo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Cabot Corporation.

Dividends

Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cabot Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Trinseo pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Corporation pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Corporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cabot Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats Trinseo on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo S.A. is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders. The Synthetic Rubber segment produces synthetic rubber products used in tires, impact modifiers and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment produces compounds and blends and specialized acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) grades. The Basic Plastics segment produces styrenic polymers, including polystyrene, basic ABS, and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) products, as well as polycarbonate (PC). The Feedstocks segment includes its production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. The Americas Styrenics segment consists of the operations of its joint venture, Americas Styrenics LLC.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated. Its rubber blacks products are used in tires and industrial products. Performance Chemicals consists of two businesses: specialty carbons and formulations business, and metal oxides business. Purification Solutions’ activated carbon products are used for the purification of water, air and pharmaceuticals, among others, as either a colorant or a decolorizing agent in the production of food and beverage applications. Its specialty fluids segment produces and markets cesium formate as a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.