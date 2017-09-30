Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company’s captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Axiom Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE TRN) opened at 31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 248,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $7,132,159.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,709,624 shares of company stock worth $48,298,143. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 466.4% during the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

