Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Position Held by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC held its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Trevena makes up approximately 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Trevena worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Trevena by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Trevena by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,965 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm’s market cap is $152.22 million. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post ($1.41) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $8.00 target price on Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Trevena Profile

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

