Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190,808 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 35.0% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Transdigm Group worth $81,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Transdigm Group Incorporated alerts:

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.65. 317,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.72 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average is $257.59.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $907.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.99 million. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $22.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Jorge Valladares sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,437.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by Cat Rock Capital Management LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-shares-sold-by-cat-rock-capital-management-lp.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens cut shares of Transdigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $281.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.05.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.