Traders Buy Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $348.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $100.56 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $247.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wal-Mart Stores had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Wal-Mart Stores traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $78.95Specifically, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 775,958 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $62,262,869.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,099,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,288,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 in the last three months. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Wal-Mart Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 72,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 138,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 809,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

