Traders Buy Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $533.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $478.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Tesla traded down ($1.37) for the day and closed at $339.60

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $411.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr lowered Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $298.58 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.81.

The company’s market cap is $56.93 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.97 and its 200-day moving average is $325.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $703,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,505,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total value of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $18,481,047 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,213.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 85.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

