Traders Buy Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $43.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.37 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Molson Coors Brewing had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Molson Coors Brewing traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $81.35

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Molson Coors Brewing ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $1,582,058.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

