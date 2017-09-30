TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:TRTX) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NASDAQ TRTX) opened at 19.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust Inc alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

WARNING: “TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/tpg-re-finance-trust-inc-trtx-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-5th.html.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company is engaged in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. It focuses primarily on directly originating and selectively acquiring floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties undergoing some form of transition and value creation, such as re-tenanting, refurbishment or other form of repositioning.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.