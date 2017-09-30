TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalFinaElf, were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TotalFinaElf, by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in TotalFinaElf, by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TotalFinaElf, by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TotalFinaElf, by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in TotalFinaElf, by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) traded up 0.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,249 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. TotalFinaElf, S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

TotalFinaElf, (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). TotalFinaElf, had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $39.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalFinaElf, S.A. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.7416 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from TotalFinaElf,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. TotalFinaElf,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of TotalFinaElf, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price target on TotalFinaElf, and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC cut TotalFinaElf, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.30 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TotalFinaElf, from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

