Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,168,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) comprises 7.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.50% of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) worth $461,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 0.8% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 3.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,741 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank (The)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

