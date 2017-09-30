Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,100 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Time Warner worth $201,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,726,247 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,761,042,000 after buying an additional 1,740,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,524,027 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,470,656,000 after buying an additional 1,696,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,749,966 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,199,990,000 after buying an additional 688,860 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,344,260 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,484,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,932,302 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,905,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE TWX) opened at 102.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76. Time Warner Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.04. Time Warner also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,614 put options on the company. This is an increase of 345% compared to the typical volume of 2,611 put options.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

