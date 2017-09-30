Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on the stock.

Shares of Time Out Group PLC (TMO) opened at 144.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 191.27 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.40. Time Out Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 130.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 144.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/time-out-group-plc-tmo-given-buy-rating-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Time Out Group PLC

Time Out Group plc is a multi-platform media and e-commerce company. The Company has content distribution network comprising magazines, online, mobile applications, mobile Web and physical presence through Live Events and Time Out Market. The Company operates through four segments: Print, Digital, International and Market.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.