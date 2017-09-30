Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 52,600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $56,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,361.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vetr upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.81 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $175.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.35. 4,227,864 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 220.62 and a beta of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.04 and a 12-month high of $191.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.30, for a total value of $368,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $13,962,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,904.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,325 shares of company stock worth $55,447,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

