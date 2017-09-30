TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,466,708 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 2,286,357 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,721 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 14.5% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding by 0.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $4.00 price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $6.00 price target on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE JCP) opened at 3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The stock’s market cap is $1.18 billion. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $491,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,050.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Brown acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,605.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 310,135 shares of company stock worth $1,111,391. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

