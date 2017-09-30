TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 101,480 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $6,577,933.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,901,745.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,480 shares of company stock worth $7,150,574. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-15-47-million-holdings-in-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc-pnfp.html.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) opened at 66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.