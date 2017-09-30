TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of j2 Global worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of j2 Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of j2 Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of j2 Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of j2 Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of j2 Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised j2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of j2 Global in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered j2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on j2 Global from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered j2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) opened at 73.88 on Friday. j2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.97.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). j2 Global had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that j2 Global, Inc. will post $5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from j2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. j2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

j2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

