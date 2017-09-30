ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Independent Research GmbH set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.93) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp AG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.80 ($33.09).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA TKA) opened at 25.085 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is €14.20 billion. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12-month low of €19.40 and a 12-month high of €27.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.14.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

