Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Holdings in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Middlesex Water worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) opened at 39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.41. Middlesex Water Company has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water Company will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Holdings in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-increases-holdings-in-middlesex-water-company-msex.html.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.