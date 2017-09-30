Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.54% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-holdings-in-hometrust-bancshares-inc-htbi.html.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ HTBI) opened at 25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $27.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.