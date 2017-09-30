Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Thomas H. Atteberry acquired 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) opened at 40.22 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Get Source Capital Inc. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomas H. Atteberry Purchases 1,000 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/thomas-h-atteberry-purchases-1000-shares-of-source-capital-inc-sor-stock.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Source Capital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for Common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund’s investments include semiconductor devices, advertising and marketing, life science equipment, exploration and production, commercial mortgage-backed securities, insurance brokers, communications equipment, electrical power equipment, food and drug stores, corporate bonds and notes, residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, corporate bank debt, other common stocks and electrical components.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.