Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group (NASDAQ:TCKGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) traded up 0.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares. Thomas Cook Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

