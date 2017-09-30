Third Avenue Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 272,900 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Arcos Dorados Holdings worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.10 to $10.60 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE ARCO) traded up 3.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 616,657 shares. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Arcos Dorados Holdings had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados Holdings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

