Third Avenue Management LLC Has $189.34 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,507 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 8.4% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Weyerhaeuser worth $189,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $101,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 90.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $109,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,657 shares. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

