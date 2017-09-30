Third Avenue Management LLC Grows Holdings in Parkway Properties Inc. (PKY)

Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 2.10% of Parkway Properties worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 9,309.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,626,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,988 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 616,401 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 678,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 493,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Parkway Properties by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,087,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 478,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $23.03. 246,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Parkway Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share.

PKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parkway Properties in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Parkway Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Parkway Properties Company Profile

Parkway, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates office properties located in submarkets in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of five Class A assets comprising 19 buildings and totaling approximately 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Greenway, Galleria and Westchase submarkets of Houston.

